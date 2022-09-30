OBC Sangharsh Samiti stages sit-in against 'anomalies' in reservation in Raj; Gehlot assures fix

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to resolve “anomalies” in reservations due to which youths belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were facing difficulties in landing government jobs.

His assurance comes after the OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti staged a sit-in led at the Shaheed Smarak here on Friday, demanding the removal of all anomalies in reservations.

The protesters also held discussions with officials in the Chief Minister's Office. Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Jat Sabha president Raja Ram Meel participated in the dharna on behalf of the protesters.

''Directed the officers to positively resolve the anomalies regarding the OBC reservations. This issue will be resolved at the earliest by taking departmental and legal opinion so that recruitments do not get stuck in judicial process,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, who attended the meeting, tweeted, ''The youths are agitating over discrepancies in OBC reservations.'' ''A positive discussion is being held on this subject with the representatives of the agitators during a meeting organised at the Chief Minister's Office today. I am sure the government will take a just decision soon,'' Dotasra said.

The OBC Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti is demanding that the government amend the circular issued in 2018 regarding the reservation to ex-servicemen. The Samiti said in several recruitments, general OBC candidates did not get the reservation benefits because the OBC quota was occupied by ex-servicemen.

