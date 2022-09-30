BJP attacks Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto
The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the countrys map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a mutilated map not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to find favour with the Gandhis.Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had Indias map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a ''mutilated map'' not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to ''find favour'' with the Gandhis.
Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.
In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.
Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, ''While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis.'' Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, ''It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir.'' Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.
The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Concessions, incentives extended for Central govt employees working in Kashmir valley
I want Kashmiri youth to learn santoor: Meet young santoor artist of Kashmir Valley Sahil Santoor
J&K govt asks officials to ensure hassle-free movement of fruit, vegetable trucks in Kashmir
Doodhpatri: A new travel destination in Kashmir
Army holds pre-training for Agnipath aspirants in remote areas of Baramulla in North Kashmir