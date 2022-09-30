BJP attacks Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a ''mutilated map'' not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to ''find favour'' with the Gandhis.

Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, ''While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis.'' Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, ''It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir.'' Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

