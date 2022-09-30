Left Menu

Putin attacks West as 'satanic', hails Russian "traditional" values

In his two decades in power, Putin has routinely promoted what he says are "traditional values" and suppressed LGBTQ rights through a number of laws and by backing ultra-conservative movements and initiatives.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 18:48 IST
Putin attacks West as 'satanic', hails Russian "traditional" values

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West was "satanic" and rejected "moral norms" in a combative speech delivered from the Kremlin on Friday. Putin attacked the West's liberalism, saying that, unlike Russia, it had turned away from "traditional" and "religious" values.

At one point in the speech, in which Putin announced Russia was annexing four regions of Ukraine, he asked the assembled dignitaries if they wanted "children to be offered sex-change operations", a practice he implied was widespread in the West. In his two decades in power, Putin has routinely promoted what he says are "traditional values" and suppressed LGBTQ rights through a number of laws and by backing ultra-conservative movements and initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022