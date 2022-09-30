Russian annexation of Ukraine's regions has no value - Italy's Meloni
Russia's move to annex four Ukrainian regions has "no legal and political value", Giorgia Meloni, widely expected to be named Italian prime minister next month, said on Friday.
In a statement, Meloni said Russian President Vladimir Putin "once again demonstrates his Soviet-style, neo-imperialist vision that threatens the security of the entire European continent", and urged Western unity in the face of Moscow's actions.
Russia earlier declared the annexations of the regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and unrepresentative.
