Left Menu

Withdrawal date not over, don't know if there will be Cong prez poll on Oct 17: Jairam Ramesh

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:21 IST
Withdrawal date not over, don't know if there will be Cong prez poll on Oct 17: Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said he does not know if there would be a party presidential election on October 17, as the last date for withdrawal of nomination is not over yet.

The party General Secretary in-charge of Communications said both M Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, who filed their nomination papers, are multi-dimensional personalities.

''All I can say is the election will be free, fair and transparent,'' Ramesh said.

''Congress is a more internally democratic party than the BJP and is the only political party that has the system to elect its President and has elected presidents,'' Ramesh added.

In response to a question on Kharge's Dalit identity and electoral prospects for the Congress with him as a president, Ramesh said, Kharge has had a long public life having occupied various positions, and he cannot be looked at with only one lens.

''He (Kharge) is a multi-dimensional personality and so is Shashi Tharoor (other candidate). As of now, it is a contest between two multi-dimensional personalities. The last date for withdrawal is still not over, we don't know whether there will be an election on October 17 or not,'' he added.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022