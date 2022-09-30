Left Menu

The youth wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday targeted the BJP government at the Centre over inflation, terming it as more deadly than the Covid pandemic.Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president J-K Youth Congress, the activists gathered here and raised slogans against the government.Talking to reporters, Chib said the BJP has brought the country to a complete mess by its visionless and myopic misdeeds.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:33 IST
Youth Cong holds protest against inflation; seeks restoration of statehood to J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The youth wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday targeted the BJP government at the Centre over inflation, terming it as more deadly than the Covid pandemic.

Led by Uday Bhanu Chib, president J-K Youth Congress, the activists gathered here and raised slogans against the government.

Talking to reporters, Chib said the BJP has brought the country to a ''complete mess by its visionless and myopic misdeeds''. He said it will take a long time to bring the country back on track. Chib said the sky-rocketing inflation caused due to directionless policies of the government as it hiked the prices of essential commodities has broken the backbone of the people.

He also said the BJP government should not to take the people of Jammu and Kashmir for granted and restore the statehood to J-K without wasting time.

''The BJP government has failed on all fronts,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

