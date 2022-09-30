Maha: Tributes paid to Latur earthquake victims on 29th anniversary

Floral tributes were paid on Friday at the memorial in Killari village for the victims of the earthquake that rocked Latur district in 1993. BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar of Ausa Assembly constituency, collector Prithviraj BP, deputy collector for rehabilitation Nitin Waghmare and other senior officials and villagers observed two-minute silence, and the police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect.

''After the devastating earthquake in 1993, many issues were raised, and the administration did a good job in this area at the time. I am happy to see the work of the district administration and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar to resolve issues of people,'' Central Secretary Praveen Sinha Pardeshi said.

Pardeshi was speaking in a 'Samadhan camp' organised at Killari to mark the 29th anniversary of the earthquake and to take action against the pending issues of the people from affected villages of Ausa and Nilanga tehsil. MLA Pawar said that the camp was organised to resolve the issues of earthquake-affected people. Instead of visiting the offices for various certificates, the concept of administration at the doorstep was implemented.

