Dutch PM Rutte: Never accept annexation of Ukrainian regions
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands will not accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions, announced by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
"The Netherlands will never recognize this annexation, just as we don't recognise the annexation of Crimea," Rutte told journalists in The Hague.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Hague
- Crimea
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Dutch
- Rutte
- Mark Rutte
- Netherlands
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will press on with its offensive in Ukraine despite Ukrainian counteroffensive, reports AP.
Dutch town takes Twitter to court to remove conspiracy theories
Dutch government to impose price cap on energy - NOS