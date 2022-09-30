Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte: Never accept annexation of Ukrainian regions

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 30-09-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 19:54 IST
Dutch PM Rutte: Never accept annexation of Ukrainian regions
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands will not accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions, announced by President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"The Netherlands will never recognize this annexation, just as we don't recognise the annexation of Crimea," Rutte told journalists in The Hague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022