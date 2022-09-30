Left Menu

Kyiv seeks steps to ensure security of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic space

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council met on Friday to discuss measures Russian President Vladimir Putin's proclamation of Moscow's annexation of a swath of Ukrainian territory.

"Measures that must be taken to ensure the collective security of the Euro-Atlantic space and Ukraine were discussed," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official website said.

It said that such measures should include implementation of a nuclear deterrence strategy against Russia by Ukraine's allies.

