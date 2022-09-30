'Bid to topple govt': SAD-BSP delegation seeks probe into AAP allegations

A delegation of the SAD-BSP on Friday urged Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order a probe into allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party that its legislators were offered bribes by the BJP to topple the state government.

The delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and Nachhatar Pal from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also urged the Governor to hold AAP accountable for ''squandering public funds on a PR exercise aimed at furthering its party agenda at the cost of Punjabis''.

Ayali said the AAP government was bent on ''violating parliamentary norms and abusing the mandate of Punjabis to further its political agenda''.

He said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had earlier submitted a complaint to the state police chief claiming that his party's 10 MLAs were offered bribes to switch sides.

''Even though the complaint was submitted on September 14, no one has been named in the case and no arrest has been made even after 15 days,'' he said.

Asserting that this reflected the ''incompetence'' of police, Ayali said the delegation urged the Governor to order a probe by the CBI or the ED or direct the government to initiate a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the High Court or Supreme Court.

''This is also necessary as mobile phones of the legislators concerned need to be seized and subjected to a forensic examination,'' he added.

The SAD legislators also urged the Governor to hold AAP accountable for ''politicising'' the agenda of the Vidhan Sabha deliberately with an aim of seeking political mileage in the Assembly elections of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

They targeted AAP for bringing a confidence motion in the state Assembly, claiming there was no provision in the rules of procedure of the Vidhan Sabha for bringing such a motion.

AAP had earlier alleged that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each in a bid to topple the six-month-old government.

