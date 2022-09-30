Left Menu

BJP govt pushed youth into unemployment: Hooda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2022 20:35 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP-JJP government is pushing the youth into the quagmire of unemployment.

The Congress leader said this expressing concern over the ''appalling unemployment'' in Haryana.

''On one hand, Haryana is facing an unemployment rate of 37.3 per cent, the highest in the country, and on the other, 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments,'' Hooda said in a statement.

He alleged that the government abolished 13,000 posts whereas about 25 lakh unemployed youth are in search of jobs in the state.

''The BJP-JJP government is pushing the youth of Haryana into the quagmire of unemployment. During the last eight years, instead of giving jobs, the government has only been firing employees. Today, every youth of Haryana is suffering because of the policies of the government,'' he alleged.

''Today, 38,612 posts are lying vacant in primary education alone, 25,534 in secondary education and 6,618 in higher education. There is a shortage of about 30,000 personnel in the Police Department and about 10,000 employees in the Health Department,'' he said.

''Similarly, irrigation, transport, skill development, animal husbandry, PWD, fire service and panchayat departments are running without adequate staff,'' he added.

''In government offices, each employee has to do the work of two people. Due to this, the general public going for work in government departments has to face inconvenience and corruption,'' he said.

The former CM said during the tenure of Congress, the unemployment rate in the state was 2.8 per cent.

''More than one lakh jobs were given in the Education Department alone. In comparison, the present government is not able to recruit even as many employees as they retire every year,'' he said.

