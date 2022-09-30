Ukraine says 'nothing changes' for Kyiv after Putin proclaims annexations

Ukraine said on Friday that Kyiv would continue liberating its territory occupied by Russia and that "nothing changes" after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proclaimed four partially occupied regions as Russian land at a ceremony in Moscow.

"By attempting to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Putin tries to grab territories he doesn't even physically control on the ground," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Nothing changes for Ukraine: we continue liberating our land and our people, restoring our territorial integrity." (Reporting Max Hunder; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

