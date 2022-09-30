Sweden condemns Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Sweden condemned Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions "in the strongest terms", the prime minister said on Friday.
"It's nothing but a complete farce," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference on Friday. "We condemn the illegal annexation in the strongest terms."
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on Friday to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces, escalating his seven-month war and taking it into an unpredictable new phase.
