Delhi BJP leaders join Raja Garden residents' protest against liquor shop near temple

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:41 IST
Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Friday joined a protest by a group of Raja Garden residents demanding the closure of a liquor shop near a temple.

The liquor vend is situated in front of the temple and the residents, including women, have been protesting against it for a month, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

''They demand the liquor shop be shut and we support their demand,'' he said.

He said that according to the excise rules, liquor shops are not allowed near any religious place and alleged the Delhi government does not follow any rules and regulations. Earlier, liquor shops used to be closed on festivals such as Ram Navami, Holi, Diwali, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti and Guru Nanak Jayanti, but the Delhi government reduced the number of dry days allowing sale of liquor on such auspicious occasions as well.

The BJP supports the people of Delhi in their protest against the liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

