Left Menu

Guj: PM Modi offers prayers at Ambaji temple, performs 'maha aarti' at Gabbar Tirth

Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient pauranik shakti peethas revered by Hindus.

PTI | Ambaji | Updated: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 21:43 IST
Guj: PM Modi offers prayers at Ambaji temple, performs 'maha aarti' at Gabbar Tirth
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday. He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town.

He also performed 'maha aarti' at the nearby Gabbar Tirth. Hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and state BJP chief C R Paatil. Modi also watched a laser show where an image of the Goddess was projected on the Gabbar Hill near the temple. Before visiting the temple, the prime minister laid a foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji.

Shri Arasuri Mata Mandir in Ambaji town, known as a Shaktipeeth, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Gabbar Tirth is one of 51 famous ancient `pauranik shakti peethas' revered by Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022