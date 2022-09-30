Rahul meets families of COVID-19 victims who died due to lack of oxygen in 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some COVID-19 infected patients who died on May 3, 2021, due to oxygen shortage.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, during an interaction with Rahul Gandhi, the family members of the victims, expressed their anger against the BJP government that it did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

''The official government number still stands at three. People have been reduced to numbers in the New India,'' the statement said.

The family members also expressed their gratitude to Karnataka Congress and its leaders, which connected with them immediately after the tragic incident and provided Rs 1 lakh compensation to each family from Congress' COVID Fund.

''Words of small girl child Pratiksha, made everyone teary eyed in the hall. She was stating the apathy witnessed by her mother, who is jobless after the death of her father,'' the statement said.

The party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka here in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In the next 21 days, the yatra would cover 511 kilometres passing through various districts in Karnataka.

