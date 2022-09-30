Rajasthan: PM Modi ditches mic, follows 10 PM loudspeaker guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put aside the microphone as he addressed a gathering in the Abu Road region in Rajasthan on Friday. The move came as PM Modi stressed on rules and said that he did not want to violate any regulations by using microphones and loudspeakers after 10 PM.

"I reached a little late. Now it is 10 PM. I believe I should abide by law and order. I apologise for the delay. I promise I will come again and I will return the same faith and love you all have for me and even more," said PM Modi as slogans and cheers echoed at the event. PM Modi later bowed down as the event ended.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ambaji Temple in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat and performed the 'aarti' of the Goddess. He was seen offering prayers and performing the arti of the deity.

Modi extended the free ration scheme to the general masses and said that the move will help over 80 crore people. His remarks came after he laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Ambaji, Gujarat, today. "To help my sisters during this festive season, the government has extended its free ration scheme. The centre is spending about Rs 4 lakh crore to provide relief to more than 80 crore people of the country in difficult times," said PM Modi.

He also stressed the building of houses for the poor and said, "So far, we have built more than 3 crore houses in the country and given them to the poor. Most of these houses are owned by mothers and sisters." Calling it an auspicious time to visit his home state, he noted, "Fortunate to be in Ambaji during Navratri. Projects being launched here will have a transformational impact on the region."

He also highlighted that the picture of the northwestern region in Gujarat has changed. "The picture of Banaskantha has changed due to the continuous efforts of the last two decades. Neer, Sujalam-Sufalam and Drip Irrigation of Narmada have played a big role in changing the situation. In this, the role of sisters has been leading," he added.

He also cited that the concept of respecting women was embedded in the Indian culture. "When we talk about respect for women, it seems very easy for us. But when we think about it seriously, we find how much respect for women is embedded in our culture. We also see our country India as a mother, and consider ourselves the children of Mother Bharati," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji. Thousands of people thronged the event and cheered as PM Modi digitally pressed the launch.

The programmes in Ambaji included laying the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road New Broad Gauge Line and development of pilgrimage facilities at Ambaji temple under the PRASAD scheme. The new rail line is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Zeal and fervour echoed in the streets of Ambaji in Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow on Friday. Thousands of people thronged the area as they raised slogans.

PM Modi's convoy was welcomed with flower petals being showered on his car while the security detail was seen clearing out the pieces and way. (ANI)

