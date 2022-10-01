Left Menu

Maha: Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs

Lande is son of Chief Minister Shindes close associate Gopal Lande.Rushi Jadhav and Vitthal Patil were appointed in-charge for Vidarbha in eastern Maharashtra, while Dipesh Mhatre and Prabhudas Naik will hold the equivalent post in Kalyan and Bhiwandi Thane district.Abhimanyu Khotkar and Avinash Khape-Patil were appointed in-charge for Marathwada.Khotkar is related to former Sena minister Arjun Khotkar.The Shinde camp has often criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of promoting dynastic politics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 00:00 IST
Maha: Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appointed executive committee members of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, and most of the new post-holders are kin of rebel MLAs.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who heads the other faction of the party, leads the Yuva Sena. Samadhan Sarvankar, Raj Kulkarni, Raj Surve and Prayag Lande were appointed in-charge for the Yuva Sena's Mumbai unit.

Sarvankar, a former corporator of the Mumbai civic body, is son of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, a key member of the Shinde-led rebel camp.

Surve is son of Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, while Lande is son of Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande.

Avishkar Surve, son of Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse, was appointed in-charge for North Maharashtra, while Vikas Gogavale, Rupesh Patil and Ram Rane were named in-charge for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Gogavale is related to Mahad MLA Bharatshet Gogavale.

Kiran Sali and Sachin Bangar were appointed in-charge for Western Maharashtra.

Nitin Lande, Viraj Mahmunmar, Manit Chougule and Rahul Londe were appointed Yuva Sena in-charge for Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. Lande is son of Chief Minister Shinde's close associate Gopal Lande.

Rushi Jadhav and Vitthal Patil were appointed in-charge for Vidarbha in eastern Maharashtra, while Dipesh Mhatre and Prabhudas Naik will hold the equivalent post in Kalyan and Bhiwandi (Thane district).

Abhimanyu Khotkar and Avinash Khape-Patil were appointed in-charge for Marathwada.

Khotkar is related to former Sena minister Arjun Khotkar.

The Shinde camp has often criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of promoting dynastic politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022