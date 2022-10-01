Left Menu

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare countercoup

More than a dozen members of Burkina Fasos army seized control of state television late Friday, declaring that the countrys coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months.

More than a dozen members of Burkina Faso's army seized control of state television late Friday, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown.

The spokesman introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as the new head of the volatile West African country that is battling a mounting Islamic insurgency.

Damiba and his allies overthrew the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of make the country more secure. However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months.

