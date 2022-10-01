Left Menu

Azad elected chairman of Democratic Azad Party

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:21 IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Ghulam Nabi Azad has been elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), a party leader said on Saturday.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, the leader said, adding the decision was unanimous.

Azad, 73, who quit the Congress on August 26, launched DAP in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators, and other prominent leaders, the majority of whom also resigned from the Congress in his support.

They include former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, G M Saroori, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore, Majid Wani, and Manohar Lal Sharma among others.

Azad spent four days in Kashmir from September 27 before returning to Jammu.

