Left Menu

5 RSS leaders in Kerala given central security cover

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:37 IST
5 RSS leaders in Kerala given central security cover
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has accorded a Y category security cover to five RSS leaders in Kerala in view of possible threats to them, official sources said on Saturday.

The names of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders is understood to have been found on the radar of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after central probe agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

The smallest category of central security cover-- Y-- has been accorded to the five RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union home ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies, sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task, they said.

About two to three armed commandos will be provided to each protectee as part of the cover, the sources said.

A similar cover has also been provided to Bihar BJP chief and MP from West Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal.

He was given a Y cover security in the wake of protests against him and other BJP leaders during the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launch in June. The cover was later withdrawn but has been restored now.

With the addition of these six protectees, the CRPF has been covering at least 125 people under its VIP security umbrella.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022