Maharashtra: Chaggan Bhujbal, 2 others booked for threatening to kill Chembur resident

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal and two others had been booked under IPC section 506 for allegedly threatening to kill a Chembur resident, said the officials on Saturday. The incident came to light after a Mumbai resident complained that the NCP leaders threatened him after he sent a video.

As per reports, the NCP leader is being seen "insulting" Hindu deities in the video. The complainant also said that he received death threats and phone calls post sharing the video.

"If you send the video to Bhujbal sahib, I will come home and shoot you, people from the state will kill you," said the complainant while talking about the threats. A case has been registered based on the phone calls and WhatsApp messages provided by the complainant.

Taking note of the incident BJP MLA Ameet Satam slammed Bhujbal and demanded a thorough probe. "Tainted Chhagan C Bhujbal should be further investigated for his links with the underworld and PFI other than corruption! Just now FIR was registered against him by a businessman for giving threats to kill ! Time 2 fix such anti-national, anti-social, corrupt leaders. CM Eknath Shinde DY CM Devendra Fadnavis" tweeted Satam.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

