BJP appoints municipal election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed districts in-charge ahead of the state civic elections in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 12:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed districts in-charge ahead of the state civic elections in Uttar Pradesh. BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary released the list and appointed in-charges of various cities.

Along with this, the party also announced the names of the election coordinators. Mahendra Singh has been appointed as in-charge in West Ghaziabad while Rajiv Gupta will be the co-in-charge.

For the Meerut region, Pankaj Singh has been appointed while JP Malik will be the co-in-charge. Minister Aseem Arun is the in-charge of Saharnpur and Anita Agarwal continues to be co-in-charge.

In Moradabad, Minister Purushottam Khandelwal will be the in-charge and Jaswant Sain will be the co-in-charge. Meanwhile, the in-charge and co-in-charge were declared for Braj region also.

Member of UP legislative assembly, Ramnaresh Agnihotri has been appointed as the in-charge of Mathura Vrindavan while Mahesh Gupta will be the co-in-charge. UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak will be in-charge and Ashwani Tyagi co-in-charge in Agra.

Cabinet minister of irrigation, Dharampal Singh will be in-charge of Firozabad and Gopal Anjam co-in-charge. In Aligarh, Jaiveer Singh is in-charge while Rajesh Chaudhary will be the co-in-charge.

Shahjahanpur has a new in-charge Kapil Dev Aggarwal and Harish Shakya will be the co-in-charge. Laxmi Narayan Choudhary will be the in-charge of Bareilly while Salil Vishnoi is co-in-charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

