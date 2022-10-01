Left Menu

Union Minister Kapil Patil mocks Cong presidential polls for twists and turns

Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, has emerged as the clear favourite.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 15:53 IST
Union Minister and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Kapil Patil on Saturday mocked the presidential polls of the Congress and said no one was in control in that party.

Speaking to reporters in Kalyan, he also said Rahul Gandhi was leading a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at a time when his party was ''breaking into pieces''.

The Union minister of state for panchayati raj claimed presidential polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party were disciplined affairs without any controversy.

''Every candidate in the Congress presidential poll is trying to outwit others. Every day, we get to hear new names as candidates. No one is in control in the Congress,'' he claimed.

The stage was set on Friday for a contest between Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the Congress president's post. Kharge, a Dalit leader from Karnataka, has emerged as the clear favourite.

