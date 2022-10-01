Left Menu

Somaliland lawmakers vote to extend president's term by two years

Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiry in November, the senate chairman said on Saturday. The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in November to 2023 because of time and financial constraints, among other reasons.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 17:45 IST
Somaliland lawmakers vote to extend president's term by two years
Muse Bihi Abdi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Lawmakers in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland have extended President Muse Bihi Abdi's current term of office by two years ahead of its expiry in November, the senate chairman said on Saturday.

The region's electoral body said last month it had postponed a presidential election due in November to 2023 because of time and financial constraints, among other reasons. It was unclear whether that poll has now been scrapped.

Saleeban Mahmoud Aden, Somalialand's senate chairman, said 72 members of parliament voted on Saturday to extend Abdi's term by a "two-year period." One MP objected. In August, deadly protests by opposition supporters broke out in the region with demonstrators demanding elections be held in November amid suspicions the president wanted to delay the poll and extend his term.

There was no immediate reaction from the opposition to the parliament's extension of the president's term. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mike Harrison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022