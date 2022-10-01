Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:22 IST
PM Modi wishes ex-president Kovind on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday and said he is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership.

Kovind was India's president between 2017-22.

Modi met him at the latter's residence to greet him.

He earlier tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership. As India's President he placed topmost importance to empowering the poor and the downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life.'' PTI KR TDS TDS

