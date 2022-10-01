Karnataka Governor tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Sunday.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today.

01-10-2022
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.

''Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today. The health condition of the Honourable Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry,'' the press release from Raj Bhavan said.

Reacting to this, CM Bommai tweeted: ''Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I wish him a quick & speedy recovery.''

