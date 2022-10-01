Karnataka Governor tests COVID-19 positive
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Sunday.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.
''Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Honourable Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for COVID-19 today. The health condition of the Honourable Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry,'' the press release from Raj Bhavan said.
Reacting to this, CM Bommai tweeted: ''Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka, has been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I wish him a quick & speedy recovery.''
