Former Punjab CM Amarinder asks AAP govt to wake up to threat from 'enemies of peace'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned the Aam Aadmi Party government against threat from across the border saying it must confront forces inimical to the state. Singh, who recently joined the BJP, said as law and order was a state subject, it is the duty and responsibility of the state government to confront such forces and check their activities.

Singh said that Pakistan is always trying to foment trouble in Punjab, and mentioned weapons through drones being flown from across the border.

Singh said that earlier, drones, carrying arms, ammunition and drugs, had a range of about seven km, but now they could fly up to a distance of 42 km.

The former CM in a statement here said if the state government did not take strict and firm action, the situation could deteriorate further which Punjab cannot afford anymore after a dark decade of militancy. “Wake up,” Singh said to the AAP government, as he urged it to confront forces which want to foment trouble in the state.

He said that the Centre will extend whatever help it could.

On whether the Centre can bail the state out of its precarious financial situation and huge outstanding debt, the former CM said it was not possible.

“The Centre does not have that much money to waive debt as everything is planned and budgeted,” he said, and added that the state will have to generate and mobilise its own resources.

He slammed the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it was being remote controlled by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

He said it was unprecedented and unconstitutional that someone like Chadha would convene meetings of senior officers and then refer matters to Kejriwal, and not Bhagwant Mann, the state's chief minister.

Several officer bearers of the Punjab Lok Congress were inducted into the BJP on Saturday at the function where he spoke.

Singh said he was grateful to them for standing by him during difficult times. He said that with their induction, the BJP will get further strengthened.

He announced that similar functions will be held separately in Malwa, Doaba, and Majha regions to induct grassroots level workers into the BJP.

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said with Amarinder Singh joining the party, the BJP was not only feeling strengthened in Punjab, but nationally as well, him being a popular leader.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma and Amarinder's daughter Jai Inder Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Patiala Mayor Sajiv Bittu Sharma, Bikram Inder Singh Chahal, KK Sharma, and Jagmohan Sharma, were among those who joined the BJP on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)