New Congress President to be like a bulb with switch in hands of Gandhi family: BJP leader NV Subhash

Regarding the polls of Congress president, N V Subhash, the official spokesperson of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that the new Congress President would be like a "bulb" whose "switch" would be in the hands of Gandhi family. While talking to ANI, the BJP spokesperson said, "The new Congress President would be like a bulb, but the switch would be in the hands of the Gandhi family only, particularly Sonia Gandhi".

"Whomever the Gandhi family blesses would become the party President," he added. He further termed the whole election process as a "Drama" enacted by the Gandhi family to convey that there is internal democracy in the party.

"The way the Congress party leaked the list of probable for the post, was just to show that the Gandhi family is not interested in the post. But the reality is that the family wants to control whoever may become the party president. The whole election process is a drama enacted by the Gandhi family to give a message that there is internal democracy in the party," the BJP leader further said. Friday was the last day for filing nominations for the election of the Congress president, where a total of three leaders have staked their claim for the post.

According to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, 14 forms have been submitted by Mallikarjun Kharge, five by Shashi Tharoor and one by Jharkhand leader KN Tripathi. Kharge, who has resigned from the position of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has good relations with the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi.

So far, Kharge is believed as a strong candidate and if he becomes the party president, Congress will get a Dalit chief after 51 years. Congress' presidential post-election will be held on October 17 and the election results will be declared on October 19. (ANI)

