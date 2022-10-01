Left Menu

Manipur Governor La Ganesan hospitalised in Chennai

Sources in the hospital said he is responding to treatment.He had come here on a personal visit. He is doing good, a senior leader of the BJP, close to him, said. Ganesan, a former Parliamentarian, had been president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:59 IST
Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who holds additional charge of West Bengal, was hospitalised here on Saturday.

The Governor, who had arrived here, complained of discomfort and was taken to a corporate hospital. Sources in the hospital said he is responding to treatment.

''He had come here on a personal visit. He was diagnosed with a block in the heart. He is doing good,'' a senior leader of the BJP, close to him, said. Ganesan, a former Parliamentarian, had been president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

