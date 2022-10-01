Manipur Governor La Ganesan hospitalised in Chennai

Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who holds additional charge of West Bengal, was hospitalised here on Saturday.

The Governor, who had arrived here, complained of discomfort and was taken to a corporate hospital. Sources in the hospital said he is responding to treatment.

''He had come here on a personal visit. He was diagnosed with a block in the heart. He is doing good,'' a senior leader of the BJP, close to him, said. Ganesan, a former Parliamentarian, had been president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

