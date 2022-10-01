Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL68 INDOFRENCH-ENVOY-LD INTERVIEW Russia's war in Ukraine 'naked aggression'; working with India to mitigate its consequences: French envoy Lenain New Delhi: Russia's war in Ukraine is a ''naked aggression'' without any provocation and France and India are working together to mitigate the consequences of the conflict including global food and energy security, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL56 CONG-2NDLD PREZ POLL Cong prez poll: It's Kharge vs Tharoor as K N Tripathi's nomination rejected New Delhi: Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential election was rejected on Saturday, leaving party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in the fray. DEL53 CONG-UP-LD CHIEF Congress appoints former BSP MP Brijlal Khabri as UP unit chief, names six regional heads New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri as its Uttar Pradesh unit chief and named six regional chiefs as part of efforts to revive its fortunes in the politically crucial state ahead of the 2024 general elections. DEL66 HUA-LD CLEANLINESS-SURVEY Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th time in a row; MP best performing state New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, which also declared Madhya Pradesh as the best performing state. DEL61 PREZ-GANDHI-JAYANTI Gandhi Jayanti an occasion to rededicate ourselves to values of peace, communal harmony: Prez Murmu New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality and communal harmony. DEL64 KISHOR-LD PADYATRA Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500-km 'padyatra' in Bihar from Sunday Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500 km 'padyatra' in Bihar from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Sunday as part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign.

BUSINESS DEL60 BIZ-5G-2ND LD AMBANI Jio 5G across India by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani New Delhi: Reliance Jio, the nation's biggest telecom firm, will expand 5G telephony services offering ultra high-speed internet connectivity to every part of the country by December 2023, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Saturday. DEL67 BIZ-LD SITHARAMAN We cannot afford to have IBC lose its sheen, says Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi: Amid concerns in certain quarters over the pace of the insolvency resolution process, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that one can neither afford to have the legislation ''lose its sheen'' nor let early stress warnings go unnoticed. LEGAL LGD4 GREEN-COMPENSATION-TELANGANA NGT directs Telangana govt to pay Rs 3,800 crore for improper waste management New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of Rs 3,800 crore on the Telangana government for its failure to treat solid and liquid waste. FOREIGN FGN46 CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIERS-PILOTS China struggling to find enough trained pilots for its three aircraft carriers: Report Beijing: China is struggling to find enough trained pilots to operate fighter jets from aircraft carriers, prompting its navy with two aircraft carriers commissioned and another launched in June, to speed up the pilot training programme, a media report here said. By K J M Varma

