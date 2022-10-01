Senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan dies

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan died at Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night, party sources here said. He was 69.

He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time, they said.

A polit bureau member of the Marxist party, Balakrishnan had served as the CPI(M)'s state secretary from 2015 to 2022.

A multiple-time MLA, he also served as the Minister of Home and Tourism Affairs in the V S Achuthanandan ministry from 2006 to 2011.

Due to failing health, he stepped down as the party state secretary in August this year.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer shared a photo of the departed leader in his Facebook post and said ''Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Adieu Dear Balakrishnetta''.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan postponed his trip to Europe, which was scheduled from Sunday, due to Balakrishnan's critical health condition.

