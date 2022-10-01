Raj: Unidentified miscreants throw acid on 2 women

Left Menu

The opposition BJP has accused the Congress-led state government of the deteriorating law and order situation.The incident happened in the Sanganer area of the city where a biker hurled acid at a 22-year-old woman and thereafter on another 19-year-old nearly a kilometre away, they said.

Unidentified bike-borne miscreant hurled acid on two women in separate incidents here on Saturday, police said. The opposition BJP has accused the Congress-led state government of the deteriorating law and order situation.

The incident happened in the Sanganer area of the city where a biker hurled acid at a 22-year-old woman and thereafter on another 19-year-old nearly a kilometre away, they said. Both the women study at a coaching centre and could not identify the miscreant. The accused is being searched on the basis of CCTV footage, Chaksu ACP KK Awasthi said.

One of the accused has been captured riding a bike on the nearby CCTV camera.

Both the women were admitted to a hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, the ACP said.

Forensic experts were called on the spot to know the type of acid used by the accused. In a tweet, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, ''Due to the poor law and order of the state, today fearless criminals are committing heinous crimes like rape, gang rape, murder, robbery, kidnapping of women. I demand that the government take strict action against the culprits immediately.'' BJP MP from Rajsamand also targeted the state government over the law and order situation at a press conference. ''Acid attack on 2 girl students in Jaipur!! I am shocked.. This helplessness belongs to the state Congress government, not of our sisters and daughters. The government is careless and the crime against women in the state is at its peak!'' Diya Kumari told reporters.

