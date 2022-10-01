Left Menu

Dy CM reviews health facilities in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged doctors to ensure that patients from the financially weaker strata are provided the best treatment and treated as VIPs. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, in a review meeting here asked the Chief Medical Officer to speed up the process of issuing cards under the Ayushman scheme and to achieve cent-percent coverage.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged doctors to ensure that patients from the financially weaker strata are provided the best treatment and treated as VIPs. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, in a review meeting here asked the Chief Medical Officer to speed up the process of issuing cards under the Ayushman scheme and to achieve cent-percent coverage. “Poor patients are important and VIP for us and this feeling should be in all the staff members while providing treatment to them. No mother and newborn should be discharged before 48 hours,” he told the officials. The deputy chief minister who arrived here this morning also went to Gorakhnath temple and offered prayers. Gorakhpur is the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pathak inspected the health centre at Bhathat, where he reviewed the OPD register, the availability of medicines and the treatment of TB patients.

''The chief minister is continuously working on development works and the state government is working relentlessly for the poor and needy. With the first health ATM in the district, various tests are being conducted,” he said during a meeting at a junior high school at Lagri Gulharia.

In a meeting at the regional BJP office earlier, he praised the party workers for their devotion and hardwork.

“Due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur is a model of development and I will be fortunate to make my contribution to it,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

