Haryana: Several ex-zila parishad, panchayat members from Adampur join Cong

Several former zila parishad members, councillors, panchayat members and sarpanches from Haryana's Adampur joined the Congress here on Saturday in the presence of the party's state unit chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Besides, Pradeep Beniwal, a former head of the Bishnoi Sabha Hisar, and Surendra Kumar Ghotia, a retired air marshal, also joined the party.

Welcoming them into the party-fold, Hooda said leaders from various political outfits continue to join the Congress in large numbers.

''Leaders from all sections are joining the Congress. The victory of the party in Adampur (bypoll) is certain,'' Hooda said in a statement.

The Adampur Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi as an MLA. Bishnoi had left the Congress and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The seat is considered to be a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Hooda also targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the issues of corruption and unemployment.

''The most corrupt and failed government till date is running in the state,'' he alleged.

''This is the reason why unemployment and corruption are at their peak. Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate of 37.3 per cent in the country and 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. Despite this, the government is not ready to give jobs to youngsters,'' he added.

Hooda alleged that the names of ruling party MLAs and their staff are coming up in connection with irregularities in recruitment but the government is trying to hide these ''scams''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)