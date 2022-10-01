Left Menu

On eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Raj Guv approves proposal to set up Dept of Peace and Non-Violence

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:20 IST
On eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Raj Guv approves proposal to set up Dept of Peace and Non-Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal of the state cabinet to set up a Department of Peace and Non-Violence on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, a statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced that the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence would be made into a department.

The ideas of peace and non-violence will be effectively propagated through the department. Various exhibitions, competitions and programmes related to Mahatma Gandhi will be organised, the statement said.

A detailed plan for such programmes will be prepared and financial arrangements ensured, it said.

Also, proposals related to peace and non-violence, communal harmony, social equality, universal brotherhood, and social reforms based on the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi will be prepared and implemented by the department, the statement said.

A committee will also be constituted by the department for the proposals received for various awards, including the Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022