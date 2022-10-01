On eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Raj Guv approves proposal to set up Dept of Peace and Non-Violence

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has approved the proposal of the state cabinet to set up a Department of Peace and Non-Violence on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, a statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced that the Directorate of Peace and Non-Violence would be made into a department.

The ideas of peace and non-violence will be effectively propagated through the department. Various exhibitions, competitions and programmes related to Mahatma Gandhi will be organised, the statement said.

A detailed plan for such programmes will be prepared and financial arrangements ensured, it said.

Also, proposals related to peace and non-violence, communal harmony, social equality, universal brotherhood, and social reforms based on the ideas and principles of Mahatma Gandhi will be prepared and implemented by the department, the statement said.

A committee will also be constituted by the department for the proposals received for various awards, including the Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman, it said.

