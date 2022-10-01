Latvian PM's New Unity party ahead in vote, exit poll shows

The centre-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins was set to win Saturday's national election, an exit poll showed, after a campaign dominated by security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. If confirmed, the result should mean Latvia remains a leading voice alongside its Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

But it could widen a rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, Karins, 57, has benefited from his Russia policy, which included restricting the entry of Russian citizens travelling from Russia and Belarus.

