Left Menu

Kerala govt postpones launch of anti-drug awareness drive

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-10-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 09:34 IST
Kerala govt postpones launch of anti-drug awareness drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has postponed the launch of its anti-drug awareness campaign which was scheduled on Sunday following the death of CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan died on Saturday night at a private hospital in Chennai after battling with cancer.

His funeral will be held on Monday and the body will be taken to Kannur district on Sunday for the public and party workers to pay homage.

All the ministers, including the Chief Minister will reach Kannur for the funeral, party sources said.

''The launch of the anti-drug awareness campaign on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day, has now been postponed to October 6,'' the Chief Minister's Office said.

The anti-drug campaign would be made a continuous process and further procedures would be finalised after evaluating the first phase which extends up to November 1, Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan had said.

An all-party meeting was convened earlier last week to discuss various aspects of the campaign and to request the support of everyone cutting across politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022