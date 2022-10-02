Left Menu

PM Modi conveys condolences to US President over loss of lives in Hurricane Ian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.

PM Modi conveys condolences to US President over loss of lives in Hurricane Ian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane. The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47.

''My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian,'' Modi tweeted. ''Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times,'' the prime minister said.

