Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sewagram Ashram

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Narayan Rane visited the Sewagram Ashram in Maharashtra on Sunday to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Tharoor also tried his hand at Ambar Charkha at 'Bapu Kuti' in the ashram, established by Mahatma Gandhi at Wardha, and said the Father of the Nation had shown a direction to the Congress for the freedom struggle.

Notably, Tharoor had on Saturday launched his campaign for the Congress president's election by visiting the Deekshabhoomi monument in Nagpur where B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers on October 14, 1956.

Asked about his visit to the centres associated with two main ideologies in the country, Tharoor on Sunday said both the ideologies are in the Congress. ''Gandhiji, the Father of the Nation, showed the way and direction for the Congress's freedom struggle because of which we got independence,'' he said. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was not from the Congress, but the party fully supported him and made him chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, he noted. ''Ambedkar's work and his vision have become a reality today,'' the Congress leader said.

Tharoor further said Ambedkar helped in the uplift of Dalits and on the issue of rights of individuals.

''I feel it is my responsibility to pay tributes to both of them,'' he said, adding that his released his new book ''Ambedkar: A Life'' at the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Saturday.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis and and Union minister Narayan Rane also visited the Sewagram Ashram to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, A social group, People's Democratic Front, will hold a foot march from Sewagram to various places in the Wardha district till November 26 to raise awareness among people about the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)