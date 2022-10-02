Left Menu

Convenient for those in power to appropriate Gandhi's legacy but difficult to walk in his footsteps: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the Father of the Nation, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps.Rahul Gandhi, who visited a Khadi Gramodyaga Kendra here that Mahatma Gandhi had visited in 1927, said the ideology that killed the freedom fighter has delivered inequality and divisiveness in the last eight years.In a statement, the former Congress chief said, We remember and pay our respects to that great son of India.

In a statement, the former Congress chief said, ''We remember and pay our respects to that great son of India. Our remembering is made more poignant by the fact that we are on the 25th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a padyatra in which we are walking his path of ahimsa, unity, equality and justice.'' ''Just as Gandhiji fought the British Raj, we ... (have) embarked on a battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi. This ideology has delivered inequality, divisiveness and the erosion of our hard-won freedoms in the past eight years. Against this politics of himsa (violence) and 'asatya' (lies), the Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread the message of Ahimsa and Swaraj from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,'' he said.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress' yatra is the quiet and determined voice of the Indian people against the politics of fear, hatred and division.

''It might be convenient for those in power to appropriate Gandhiji's legacy, but it is much more difficult to walk in his footsteps,'' he said.

The Congress leader also participated in a prayer meeting and interacted with women weavers at the Khadi Gramodaya Kendra.

