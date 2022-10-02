Assam governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Mukhi, who is on a visit to Haflong, unveiled a statue of Gandhi there, while Sarma paid tribute at a programme at the Gandhi Mandap here.

“On the auspicious occasion of ''Gandhi Jayanti'', I deem it my privilege to have unveiled the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi in Haflong today. The values and ethics upheld by Bapuji are not just an inspiration but a guiding light to our society,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

The ever-relevant message of truth, non-violence and brotherhood preached by Gandhi paves the way for the world’s welfare, he wrote on the micro-blogging site. “On this momentous occasion, I would like to urge everyone to imbibe the ideals and philosophies put forward by Gandhi Ji and create a society of his dream,” Mukhi wrote.

Paying floral tributes to the statues of the Father of the Nation at the Gandhi Mandap here, Sarma tweeted: “Mahamanav Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of truth & ahimsa always inspires us to be better human beings.

“Paid my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Mandap on the auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti.” PTI SSG MM MM

