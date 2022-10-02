Left Menu

Centre should give weekly money to needy families across India as social security: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that the Centre should provide money on a weekly basis as social security to all needy people in the country similar to that in the US and UK.He said that instead of being arrogant, the government of India should also learn from states and implement their good schemes at the national level.Why should not families compulsorily get weekly money like other countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:45 IST
Centre should give weekly money to needy families across India as social security: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that the Centre should provide money on a weekly basis as social security to all needy people in the country similar to that in the US and UK.

He said that instead of being arrogant, the government of India should also learn from states and implement their good schemes at the national level.

''Why should not families compulsorily get weekly money like other countries. This will help in running the families and only those who need it will get. This is called social security. You go to London, America , social security is everywhere," he said.

He also highlighted various schemes and programmes launched in his state for the common people.

The chief minister said his government launched 'Indira Rasoi' scheme to provide food at Rs 8 per plate, Indira Gandhi Urban employment scheme while health insurance of Rs 10 lakh under Chiranjeevi scheme made treatment free in all government hospitals across the state.

He said prime minister had said in video conferences that states should learn from each other but the Centre should also learn from the works of states, and implement them instead of being arrogant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022