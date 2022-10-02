Left Menu

Dhankhar to host RS floor leaders for dinner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 15:48 IST
Dhankhar to host RS floor leaders for dinner
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Monday host floor leaders of Rajya Sabha for dinner at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Dhankhar, who took over the vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he took over as vice president, this would be his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

The dinner meet comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which usually commences in the third week of November.

This would be the first session Dhankhar would preside over as chairman of the upper house.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and Union minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022