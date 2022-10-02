Adityanath pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Adityanath said, ''Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He made an invaluable contribution to the country's independence by uniting the people. Paid floral tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation in Lucknow. Along with the freedom movement, Gandhi jee had given new pace to Swadeshi, Swachhta (cleanliness), Swavalamban (self-reliance) and Gram Swaraj. Bapu is a great inspiration for us even today.'' Paying tributes to Shastri jee, he said, ''Paid humble tributes to respected former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri jee on his birth anniversary. After contributing in the country's freedom, he discharged his duties with purity ('shuchita') and devotion ('nishtha').'' ''Respected Shastri jee gave the slogan of 'Jai Javan-Jai Kisan' to take India towards self-reliance. In the history of independent India, the entire country remembers him as the victor of the 1965 India-Pakistan war,'' Adityanath said.

He also said Shastri jee gave energetic 'mantra' (slogans) like 'Jai Javan, Jai Kisan'. ''His life of sacrifice is a role model for Indian politics,'' the chief minister said. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also paid floral tributes at the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Raj Bhavan here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)