Ajay Bhadoo appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 16:57 IST
IAS Ajay Bhadoo. Photo courtesy: Ajay Bhadoo's Twitter. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India. "Appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, lAS (GJ:1999), as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years upto 24/07/2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a press release by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Back in July 2020, he was appointed as Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind. Bhadoo, a Gujarat batch IAS officer has also served as the Vadodara Municipal Commissioner.

He took charge of the Municipal Commissioner's post in July 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

