Mamata expresses grief over UP accident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of 26 people in an accident in Uttar Pradesh.
She also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragedy that took place on Saturday.
''Deeply saddened by the tragic tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur that has led to several deaths,'' she tweeted.
''May the families and friends who lost their loved ones find strength and my earnest prayers are with the injured. I wish them a speedy recovery,'' she added.
At least 26 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.
