Left Menu

Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:03 IST
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022