Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.
