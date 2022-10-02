Left Menu

Maha local body polls: BJP will contest solo if no alliance is formed, says Danve

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 18:09 IST
  • India

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party has given power to the local leadership to decide on alliances for civic and rural polls in Maharashtra.

Replying to a query on Maharashtra minister Abadul Sattar saying he was not in favour of an alliance with the BJP in his Sillod constituency in Aurangabad, Danve said if alliances don't work out, then his party will contest on its own.

Sattar, part of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, had recently said gram panchayat, zilla parishad and municipal council polls must have ''friendly fights'' with the BJP.

