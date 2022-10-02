PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to him.

He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary too falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them.

He attended a programme in the afternoon at Gandhi Smriti along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In tributes to Gandhi, PM Modi tweeted, ''Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.'' In homage to Shastri, he said, ''Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti.'' The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments. Modi posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

